Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Launches Online Application for PPP

HYANNIS – Local businesses and nonprofit organizations can now apply for funding from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program through The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s online application.

The application can be accessed at Mycapecodbank.com and completed on any device.

In addition to the application, the website provides best practices for minimizing processing time and other background documents helpful to applicants.

As an SBA Preferred Lender, The Coop has helped more than 750 local businesses with PPP funding.

In doing so, the bank has helped to save close to 10,000 jobs on Cape Cod.

To date, The Coop has received approval for a total of $80 million in PPP loans, and has funded 95 percent of approvals.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to process applications and help navigate applicants through the process,” said Lisa Oliver, President and CEO of the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“Our small businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of our region and the engines that drive our economy. Until we can collectively get back to work, we’re here to help them hire back employees, cover eligible expenses, forbear current loan payments, and weather this storm.”