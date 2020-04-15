You are here: Home / NewsCenter / United Way Launches Fund for COVID-19 Relief

United Way Launches Fund for COVID-19 Relief

April 15, 2020

CENTERVILLE – The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund has been enacted by United Way Worldwide.

The fund was established at the beginning of the year, but President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way Mark Skala did not expect it to be utilized so quickly.

He said it has been received positively from the community already.

“We’ve had tremendous success with it in the last several days, in terms of donations,” Skala said.

Skala explained that the fund was created to act quickly in times of trouble, such as the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our focus is on the basic human needs right now: food, housing support, child care,” he continued.

A donation was recently provided to YMCA Cape Cod to aid their child care operations.

Skala said that other sectors of the public’s response to COVID-19 will also be helped, and more applications are coming in for funding.

For more information, visit the Cape and Islands United Way’s website by clicking here.

