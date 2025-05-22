View election results from Bourne, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans and Eastham

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Tuesday was town election day across Cape Cod.

In Falmouth, select board incumbent Douglas Brown was reelected, along with challenger Colin Reed. Voters approved $60 million in spending for Phase 1 of the Great Pond Sewer project. This was approved in town meeting last month.

Two vacant select board seats in Brewster were earned by Harvey Dahl and Caroline McCarley, while two vacant seats in Harwich went to former town clerk Anita Doucette and Mark Kelleher, a member of the finance committee.

Yarmouth Select Board incumbents Elizabeth Argo and Dorcas McGurrin faced a challenger, but held their seats.

Orleans voted to support spending for the design of a new fire station, as was previously approved in town meeting.

In Eastham, select board incumbents facing challengers kept their seats: Gerald Cerasale and Suzanne Bryan.

In Bourne, incumbents Peter Meier and Melissa Ferretti kept their seats against a challenger.

Bourne voters also approved money to construct a new South Side fire station. Officials say the process to find a new South Side station started in 2009. The Pocasset fire station was closed four years ago because of a structural defect, and the town decided not to construct a new facility there because it sits in a flood zone.