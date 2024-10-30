Vineyard Wind Owner Among Buyers of Outer Cape Offshore Wind Leases

EASTHAM – Vineyard Wind’s co-owner Avangrid is expanding its offshore wind presence around Cape Cod with new lease areas off the Outer Cape during yesterday’s auction of new zones.

Only half of the 8 total leases were sold to two winning developers, with Invenergy securing the lease closest to the Cape about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Eastham.

The number of leases has been reduced since initial proposals—going from 1 million acres to 850,000. Coral habitat and the endangered north atlantic right whale, which frequents the area, were cited as why the cut back was made.

With the aquired leases, over 2 million homes could be powered with wind energy.