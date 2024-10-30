You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Wind Owner Among Buyers of Outer Cape Offshore Wind Leases

Vineyard Wind Owner Among Buyers of Outer Cape Offshore Wind Leases

October 30, 2024

EASTHAM – Vineyard Wind’s co-owner Avangrid is expanding its offshore wind presence around Cape Cod with new lease areas off the Outer Cape during yesterday’s auction of new zones.

Only half of the 8 total leases were sold to two winning developers, with Invenergy securing the lease closest to the Cape about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Eastham. 

The number of leases has been reduced since initial proposals—going from 1 million acres to 850,000. Coral habitat and the endangered north atlantic right whale, which frequents the area, were cited as why the cut back was made. 

With the aquired leases, over 2 million homes could be powered with wind energy.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 