Federal Officials Issue Draft Report on Offshore Wind Off Outer Cape

June 24, 2024

U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Mangement

EASTHAM – Federal officials have released a draft report on offshore wind developments about 30 miles east of the Outer Cape.

The draft from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Mangement targets environmental impact of the potential 15 leases, particularly on the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Federal officials said negligible to minor impacts are expected on marine animals, but vessel strikes and entanglement could still be a major threat for right whales that number fewer than 360.

Officials are targeting about 1 million acres of the total 2-million-acre zone for development, with leasing starting as soon as later this year. The area has the potential to support 32 GW of offshore wind capacity.

The full report can be found here.

More on the offshore wind lease area proposal can be found here

 

