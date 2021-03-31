You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Voters Approve Nauset High Renovation Project

March 31, 2021

NORTH EASTHAM – Residents in the Nauset Regional School District voted Tuesday to approve a project that would lead to an approximately $131 million renovation and expansion of Nauset Regional High School. 

Brewster, Eastham, Orleans, and Wellfleet voters decided to green light the project, which will aim to address issues facing the nearly 50-year-old school, including those involving HVAC equipment, accessibility, and climate impacts.

The project is slated to cost the district roughly $95 million, after accounting for a grant from the state totaling about $36 million. That state funding was set to be taken off the table had the project not been given approval by voters to move forward.

