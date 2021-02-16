District-Wide Vote to Decide Nauset High School Renovations

EASTHAM – An upcoming district-wide vote will decide the fate of the Nauset Regional High School renovation project.

The plan is a joint supported effort between the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) and the Nauset Regional School District to renovate and reconfigure the aging high school facilities to meet current building and accessibility codes.

Supporters of the proposal say that it would improve the school in a variety of ways, including boosting health and wellness by improving air quality.

Buildings would be gutted and new HVAC equipment, including boilers and water heaters, would be installed.

The project also features new technology that would make the possible new buildings more efficient and climate-friendly.

The total cost of the renovations is expected to be $131,825,665, but the project plans take advantage of a MSBA grant worth $36,661,305.

Nauset School District, under this proposal, would be expected to pay a bill of $95,164,360 with the grant which would factor into taxes for towns in the district beginning in FY2024.

Temporary classrooms would be required for some of the construction period.

An overview of the project, as well as a breakdown of tax impact, can be found on the project’s website.

The District-wide vote will be held on Tuesday, March 30 between the hours of 11 am and 7 pm.

Ballot by mail is available for registered voters from their respective Town Clerk.