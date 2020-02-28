West Chatham Gas Lines to be Reinstalled on Route 28

WEST CHATHAM-Gas lines along Route 28 in West Chatham will be reinstalled by National Grid, as a part of the ongoing West Chatham Roadway Project.

The gas lines were incorrectly installed by National Grid, as they were not buried deep enough to meet 36 inch requirements along areas such as Barn Hill Road and George Ryder Road.

Department of Public Works Director for Chatham Tom Temple met with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, National Grid, and the contractor for the project. National Grid has notified Dig Safe and other proper channels about their intentions to reinstall the entire 1,700 feet of gas lines to the required depth.

Temple anticipates that this re-installation could begin in two weeks, but he noted that the work involves multiple steps.

“The whole thing should be wrapped up, hopefully, within one month’s time from when they put the shovel in the ground,” he recently explained to selectmen in the town.

After the original estimated time of completion was spring of next year, the completion date of the entire project could potentially be pushed into 2022, according to Temple.

Selectmen also mentioned that improvements to the roads themselves are needed. Temple said that he and his department are pushing for crews to make the roads smoother.

“We’re trying to work that in,” he continued, “so if they start within the next two weeks…then we will go ahead and try to get that done at the same time.”

Temple added that Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T are finishing work in the area for the project as well.