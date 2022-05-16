Yarmouth Election Will Determine Two Selectmen Seats

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters will have a chance to show their stance on possible plans to dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay and also choose new selectmen at the upcoming town election.

The election takes place on Tuesday, May 17, with polling locations open from 7am to 8pm.

Voters will be able to vote for two selectmen candidates, including Michael Stone, a candidate for reelection, as well as challengers Joe Glynn and Dorcas McGurrin.

The two candidates with the most votes will serve a three-year term on the board.

Tracy Post is not running for reelection after four terms. She will run for a seat as a state representative seat instead.

A ballot question could also see Yarmouth become the latest town on the Cape to oppose any plans of Holtec International discharging 1 million gallons of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

Tomas Tolentino is running unopposed for a Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District Committee Member position.

Head to this Massachusetts voter registration status website to find out about voting locations.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter