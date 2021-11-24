Yarmouth Select Board Member Tracy Post Running for State Representative Seat

YARMOUTH – Four-term Yarmouth Select Board member Tracy Post has announced her candidacy for the 1st Barnstable District State Representative seat, running as a Republican.

She is looking to fill the position that will be left vacant by current State Representative Tim Whelan, who is seeking election as Barnstable County Sheriff after County Sheriff Jim Cummings retires.

“My four terms on the Yarmouth Select Board and my involvement throughout these years with core 1st Barnstable District issues position me with the experience to represent the towns of the district on Beacon Hill,” said Post in a statement.

She also has experience serving as Select Board liaison to the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Committee and Yarmouth’s Scholarship Committee, as well as serving on Yarmouth’s Affordable Housing Trust and the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Management Board.

Post added that she intends to tackle issues such as affordable housing, regional infrastructure upgrades, education quality and public safety improvements.