Cape and Islands Primaries Include GOP Nomination for Congress

HYANNIS – A number of primary races on the Cape and Islands are set to be decided on Tuesday, September 6.

Republicans Jesse Brown and Dan Sullivan will be vying for the GOP bid to challenge incumbent Bill Keating (D, MA-9) for his spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.

At the state level, multiple Republic nomination races will also be settled. Daralyn Heywood is facing off against Christopher Lauzon for the right to face Julian Cyr (D), State Senator for the Cape and Islands District, in the general election.

Three candidates are vying for the Republican Cape and Islands District Attorney nomination. Melissa Alden, Jack Carey, and Dan Higgins are all on the ballot. The winner will contend with Rob Galibois (D) in November. These candidates are all running to step into the role being left vacant by Michael O’Keefe, who announced in January that he would not be running for re-election.

On the Democratic side, Fourth Barnstable District State Representative Sarah Peake is facing a primary challenge from Jack Stanton. No Republican nominee for that seat on Beacon Hill entered the race.