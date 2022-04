BARNSTABLE – The race for the Cape and Island State Senate seat has a new challenger in West Barnstable resident Daralyn Heywood.

The seat is currently occupied by State Senator Julian Cyr, who will be facing re-election later this year.

Heywood will also be facing Marstons Mills resident Christopher Lauzon, who announced his candidacy late last month.

Both Heywood and Lauzon are running as Republicans.