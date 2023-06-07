Cape Cod Baseball League Season Begins Saturday

HYANNIS – Opening Day for the Cape Cod Baseball League season is set for Saturday, June 10.

All ten teams in the amateur wooden-bat league will take the field to open their 2023 campaigns.

Director of Broadcasting John Garner said it’s been a busy off-season and they’re ready for the league’s 100th season.

“There’s going to be different celebrations…each of the teams are doing something as well at their own ballparks to commemorate that,” Garner said.

Elite talent from across the nation, including the sons of former Boston Red Sox players David Ortiz (D’Angelo, Brewster) and Sean Casey (Jake, Orleans), will be traveling to the region to play this summer.

Garner noted the accessible opportunity residents and visitors have to learn more about the game and watch future stars develop their skills.

“You can sit in the stands or you can bring your beach chair and sit right on the foul line,” Garner continued.

“It’s a great situation and every park has its own idiosyncrasies; each one is special in its own way.”

The opening slate of games on Saturday is headlined by a rematch of last year’s championship series, as the Brewster Whitecaps will host the defending champion Bourne Braves at 5 p.m. At that same time, the Chatham Anglers will travel to take on the Cotuit Kettleers.

A half hour later, the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox will visit the Harwich Mariners. At 6 p.m., the Harbor Hawks will take on the Orleans Firebirds in Hyannis, while the Falmouth Commodores will be at home against the Wareham Gatemen.

