Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title

BREWSTER – For the first time since 2009 and for the second time in their history, the Bourne Braves are champions of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

They swept the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-three title series following an 8-1 victory Thursday evening in Brewster.

It was a sense of payback for the Braves, who lost to the Whitecaps in both the 2017 and 2021 championship series.

Ryan Enos of Oswego State led the way on offense for the Braves in the series-clinching game, as he drove in four runs and knocked a home run in the sixth inning. The Bourne pitching staff combined to strike out 11 batters.