Coop Foundation Provides Coronavirus Relief Grants

July 1, 2020

HYANNIS – A second round of grants for local nonprofits was recently provided by the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust for coronavirus aid.

Grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 were given to the ALS Family Charitable Foundation, the Cape Cod Literacy Council, the Lower Cape Outreach Council, and Neighborhood Falmouth. $5,000 were also given to the One Provincetown, One Fund fundraiser.

The grants are aimed to ensure that the recipients can continue to provide valuable resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit the Cooperative Bank’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


