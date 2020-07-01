Coop Foundation Provides Coronavirus Relief Grants

HYANNIS – A second round of grants for local nonprofits was recently provided by the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust for coronavirus aid.

Grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 were given to the ALS Family Charitable Foundation, the Cape Cod Literacy Council, the Lower Cape Outreach Council, and Neighborhood Falmouth. $5,000 were also given to the One Provincetown, One Fund fundraiser.

The grants are aimed to ensure that the recipients can continue to provide valuable resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit the Cooperative Bank’s website by clicking here.