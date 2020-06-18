Nonprofits to Unite for “One Provincetown, One Fund” Thursday

PROVINCETOWN – Nonprofits in and around Provincetown are collaborating for “One Provincetown, One Fund.”

The event is described by Britt Beedenbender with the Community Development Partnership as a telethon that will bring 18 Outer Cape nonprofit organizations together.

Money will be raised for all of these organizations that have been considerably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was really about the idea of banding together as a group,” Beedenbender said.

“All of us, we are either located in Provincetown or serve the community on the Lower and Outer Cape.”

Some of these nonprofit leaders developed the idea for the event in order to aid local organizations that promote the arts, the environment, health and human services, and more.

Just like many residents and businesses that have been hit by the virus outbreak, Beedenbender said the sustainability of these community services have been “threatened” in recent months.

Beedenbender called the development of the event “heartwarming.”

“This is a perfect example of how nonprofits recognized a need that needed to be addressed, and found–in very short order–a way to address that need: working together collaboratively,” she explained.

Beedenbender hopes that this can turn out to become the feel-good event that it has been developed as.

“One Provincetown, One Fund” will be streamed live on Facebook on Thursday, June 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. Live performances will feature over 15 performers, along with special guests and more.

To learn more, including how to help, visit the event’s website by clicking here.