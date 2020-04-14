Cooperative Bank Giving Back During Virus Outbreak

HYANNIS-The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has donated $200,000 in community aid in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizations that aid residents, such as the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, the Cape and Islands United Way, and Housing Assistance Corporation will be receiving gifts that total $150,000.

The remaining $50,000 will be given to nonprofits who serve needs related to the novel coronavirus, or clients who are impacted disproportionately by the virus. Applications for these micro-grants will be made available on the bank’s website.

