Ells Stresses Proper Barnstable Beach Etiquette

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells is once again reminding beach visitors to be responsible and on their best behaviors when at local beaches.

Ells made the comments in the wake of incidences of bad beach behavior in recent days, including an altercation with officials at Covell’s Beach that he witnessed himself.

Ells made a similar announcement following the discovery of trash scattered along Long Beach after Independence Day. He also outlined the importance of responsibility at the beaches earlier in the summer.

Ells noted that the violators have primarily been residents of the town as opposed to visitors to the Cape. He added that those who do not comply are subject to the consequences, including a loss of beach stickers.

“Somehow they think that they don’t have to follow the rules, and by arguing and saying that they’re going to call up somebody, and, ‘I’m going to do what I want,’ somehow that will prevail,” Ells said in a video regarding the matter.

“Let me assure you: It will not.”

Ells recognized that the vast majority of residents are following the guidelines and that those who are breaking rules are at first educated on them. However, he urged other residents to take these matters as seriously as the town’s officials are.

“When it escalates to engaging our security on the beach and our police and our supervisors…we are going to take those more severe actions, and they will not be reversible for whatever the period of that action is,” he said.

The rules, Ells said, are in place to keep beach goers safe during a pandemic while creating maximum enjoyment for all.