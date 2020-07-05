Barnstable Beach Visitors Reminded to Be Responsible

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials are reminding residents and visitors to continue to take personal responsibilities while at local beaches.

Town Manager Mark Ells clarified the role that lifeguards play as the state continues to reopen.

“Our lifeguards are not social distancing police,” Ells explained.

“Our lifeguards are there to watch the water and to look out for public safety.”

Ells said lifeguards will direct concerned visitors to proper officials and resources in regards to social distancing issues.

Still, Ells is confident that the area can continue to be in good shape as positive virus trends continue to be reported locally and across the state. From here, Ells said the town will be taking after Governor Charlie Baker’s lead.

“If you want something more stringent than that, that’s not what you’re going to find,” Ells said.

“You’re going to find us following the governor’s orders, so you may choose to abstain if you’re uncomfortable with that.”

Those who do choose to go out to beaches are urged by Ells to be patient with residents, visitors, and staff members throughout the summer.

The success of the area’s virus prevention measures and the safety of others depend on people being consistently responsible, he added, and the town will adapt to strategies if necessary.