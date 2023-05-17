Post Office to Roll Out Expanded Crime Prevention Measures

HYANNIS – The United States Postal Service along with the United States Postal Inspection Service have announced they will be implementing new policies to protect and secure mail and packages due to a rise in mail fraud incidents.

The Postal Service has reported over 700 letter carrier robbery incidents over the 2022 year and first half of 2023.

In addition, over 60,000 mail theft incidents from mail receptacles have been reported in the same timeframe.

“As crime rises, so do the threats against our public servants,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.

“The men and women of the Postal Service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfill our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people. Every postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail,” DeJoy said.

To protect their employees and facilities, the USPS and the Postal Inspection Service are expanding their Project Safe Delivery crime prevention initiative.

Changes to the program include 12,000 high security blue collection boxes to be installed nationwide, 49,000 electronic locks to replace antiquated arrow locks, and preventing change of address fraud by implementing dual authentication verification and more.

Customers are asked to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: