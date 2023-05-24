You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Names New Director of Resource Development

May 24, 2023

YARMOUTH PORT – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod recently announced the promotion of Tara Cronin to the position of Director of Resource Development.

Cronin has worked with the organization for the past six years as both a volunteer and the Community Relations Manager.

“I’ll be really concentrating on a lot of fundraisers. We have some events coming up, we’ve got a bike ride on the canal called the ride for homes, we’ve got a golf tournament coming up. Lots of little fundraisers to help us continue building houses on the Cape,” said Cronin.

Cronin said she has personal knowledge about affordable housing on Cape Cod.

“About 15 years ago, we bought an affordable home on the Cape, and my family would not be on the Cape. I certainly wouldn’t be working with the organization without that affordable home and we bought it as a re-sale,” Cronin said.

During her tenure, Cronin has helped expand the organization’s volunteer corps and community outreach programs while working with many community groups and local businesses with the goal of getting more affordable homes for families on Cape Cod.

Prior to joining Habitat for Humanity in 2017, Cronin worked in fundraising and marketing for the A.L.S. Family Charitable Foundation.

