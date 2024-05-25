You are here: Home / NewsCenter / VIDEO: Habitat For Humanity’s De-construction Program brings new life to construction recycling

VIDEO: Habitat For Humanity’s De-construction Program brings new life to construction recycling

May 25, 2024

Brian Ritchie, Manager of the De-construction Program explains how this recycling division soared in it’s first year and the ways it benefits both builders and consumers. The program adds value and aids all levels of home construction on Cape Cod.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 