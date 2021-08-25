Organization Pressing for Transparency on Gun Range Records

DENNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod continues to ask the Massachusetts National Guard to ensure that all requested documents related to the Joint Base Cape Cod machine gun range plan are available to the public.

In a statement, Executive Director of the APCC Andrew Gottlieb–who also serves on the Mashpee Select Board–said that the organization has reason to believe that at least two emails on the matter sent by Brigadier General Christopher Faux to Congressman Bill Keating’s office in Washington earlier this year have not been presented through records requests.

Gottlieb added that the organization has reportedly spoken with members of Keating’s team about emails stemming from the National Guard regarding the gun range.

Gottlieb said that local residents have a “right to access government communications” under proper conditions, and added that transparency on the plan is vital.

He did express hope that the records requests would not have to be addressed by the state court system.

Joint Base Cape Cod officials have insisted that the pitched gun range, which has been a topic of controversy on Cape Cod for months due to concerns related to its environmental impacts, is viable and safe for the Cape’s ecosystem.

Representatives for the National Guard have recently spoken about the plan with local officials and residents in multiple towns. They have also offered tours of Camp Edwards, where the range is proposed to be located.