Public Meetings Set to Discuss Bike Trail Projects

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization has released their future transportation planning documents and set dates for in-person public meetings in Yarmouth and Chatham.
Draft documents will be open for a 21-day public review period.
The plans outline transportation projects that will take place over the next five years across Cape Cod.
The meeting in Yarmouth will be on Tuesday, May 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Station Avenue parking area and will discuss the Cape Cod Rail Trail.
The Chatham meeting will be on Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monomoy baseball field parking area to discuss the Old Colony Rail Trail.
