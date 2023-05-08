You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Public Meetings Set to Discuss Bike Trail Projects

May 8, 2023

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization has released their future transportation planning documents and set dates for in-person public meetings in Yarmouth and Chatham.

Draft documents will be open for a 21-day public review period.

The plans outline transportation projects that will take place over the next five years across Cape Cod.

The meeting in Yarmouth will be on Tuesday, May 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Station Avenue parking area and will discuss the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

The Chatham meeting will be on Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monomoy baseball field parking area to discuss the Old Colony Rail Trail.

