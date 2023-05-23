Sandwich Recreational Dispensary Opening

SANDWICH – A license has been acquired from the state Cannabis Control Commission by the Massachusetts licensed cannabis retailer, In Good Health, to open a recreational marijuana dispensary as of Saturday, May 20.

Located at 449 Route 130, the facility will be within In Good Health’s current location, but will have its own entrance and exit.

In Good Health is located closer to the Bourne and Sagamore bridges than any other Cape dispensary and is less than half a mile from U.S. Route 6, exit 59.

“In the two years since we opened our medical dispensary in Sandwich, we have been embraced by the community and have built a strong partnership with local people and local government, and we are grateful for their support in expanding our operation to include products for recreational use,” said David Noble, President of In Good Health.

“We look forward to opening the adult-use dispensary here and serving more member of the community as well as visitors to the Cape who seek access to a high-quality product in a convenient location,” Noble said.

The dispensary will sell different types of products including flower, pre-rolls. Vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, CBD and accessories.

In Good Health employs a total of 110 people, including 20 in its Sandwich location, and has plans to hire several new employees with the opening.

