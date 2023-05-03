Wastewater Projects Headline Harwich Town Meeting

HARWICH – During the first night of Harwich town meeting, residents voted on multiple articles including $77.5 million dollars in wastewater management plans.

Dan Pelletier, Superintendent of Water & Wastewater for Harwich, said that although the plans are more expensive than previous proposals, the town is receiving assistance.

“We’re looking at a zero percent loan over 30 years, as well as principal forgiveness in the neighborhood of 13-35%, so we’re looking at a significant reduction in the capital cost for these projects for Route 28 as well as East Harwich,” said Pelletier.

He said the project will also gain savings from partnering with MassDOT, which will cover the cost of paving.

Residents then questioned the amount of tax increases they can expect to incur if the plan is passed.

“The best case scenario would be $123 dollars a year, and the worst case would be about $165 dollars a year, and again that’s for a $788,000 property,” Pelletier said.

Voters also approved the $43,325,662 town operating budget and voted to allocate $60,000 of the roughly $63,000 the town received from the nationwide opioid settlement with drug manufacturers.

Outer Cape Health Services, Duffy Health Center, and Gosnold will benefit from the funds.

More stories from CapeCod.com: