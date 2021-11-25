You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Xiarhos Pushes for Cape Infrastructure Funding

Xiarhos Pushes for Cape Infrastructure Funding

November 25, 2021

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) is making a push for federal funding to be allocated to Cape Cod for infrastructure improvements.

In a letter addressed to Governor Charlie Baker (R), U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D) and Elizabeth Warren (D), and U.S. Congressman Bill Keating (D-MA9), Xiarhos said the Cape needs its fair share of funding approved by Congress in Washington.

The replacement of the Cape Cod Canal bridges, combating flooding and erosion in coastal areas, wastewater and drinking water improvements, providing broadband access, the creation of more affordable housing, and boosts to public safety including new fire stations were the local infrastructure projects that Xiarhos said are in need of funding.

