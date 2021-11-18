Public Meeting to Discuss Canal Bridge Replacement Plan

BOURNE – The state will hold a public meeting Thursday night to present an overview of the proposed Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program, which will address the replacement of the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

The proposed program will also address improvements to the approach roadway networks and improve travel efficiency across the Cape Cod Canal area.

Important factors that program officials said are still in need of defining include the development of the bridge and roadway alternatives, as well as resident interests and concerns.

Currently, the program is in the data collection phase, including environmental conditions and traffic patterns as well as public outreach.

The next stage will be Phase 1 of the project: developing and refining bridge and roadway options, which is expected to take approximately two years.

The meeting on November 18 will be held virtually via Zoom at 7 pm and will allow for public comments and questions following the formal presentation.

