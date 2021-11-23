Orleans Forming New Fire Station Feasibility Committee

ORLEANS – Following its approval by voters at a recent special town meeting, the Town of Orleans is asking residents to fill seats on its new Fire Station Feasibility Study Committee.

The committee will assess potential renovations and additions to the existing fire station, and pinpoint alternative replacements for a potential new station.

The panel will consist of five voting members, as well as the fire chief and building and facilities manager, who will serve as non-voting members by right of office.

Duties for the first phase of the project will include reviewing the information provided by an architectural design firm hired by the town in its report outlining possible renovations to the old building,.

They will also identify alternative sights suitable for meeting the town’s safety needs, and develop a timeline for the project to be submitted in an interim report for the 2022 town meeting.

The committee will provide monthly updates to the select board throughout the first phase of the project.

The town will also hire licensed professionals to perform design services in support of the project.

The project is expected to be a multi-year undertaking.

To apply, submit a Citizen Interest Form at the Town Administrator’s Office.

Interviews for committee positions will be held on December 8, 2021.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter