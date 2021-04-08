Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close 3 Lobbies on Cape

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has announced that due to the presence of COVID-19 within the region, their lobbies in Chatham, Eastham, and Orleans will temporarily close starting Thursday, April 8.

This comes after a number of their other lobbies were closed to the public for the same reason in late March.

Residents will still be able to conduct banking business through Cape Cod 5’s ATM machines, drive-up and walk-up windows at their locations, as well as their online and mobile banking portals.

Additionally, 15 minute appointments can be booked inside of lobbies for certain transactions, including gaining access to a safe deposit box.

For more information, visit Cape Cod 5’s website by clicking here.