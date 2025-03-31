Eversource Hoping To Help Ospreys Establish Proper Nesting In Chatham

CHATHAM – Eversource and the Town of Chatham have partnered to install alternative nesting platforms for osprey.

The bird has often had a problem on Cape Cod with its nests catching fire on top of utility poles, or sometimes causing power outages.

In Chatham, this has happened at least three times in the last two years.

Eversource says keeping osprey safe as they begin to nest on the Cape and preventing power outages is a team effort, and said they were grateful to Chatham for supporting the proactive work.

Eversource says it has installed anti-nesting guards on its utility poles, but that the osprey are getting around it.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter