Election Day on the Cape and Islands Has Arrived

HYANNIS – Cape and Islands residents will be heading to the polls Tuesday as Election Day has arrived.

Democrat Bill Keating is looking to secure another term in Washington as U.S. Representative for the 9th Massachusetts District. He is facing a challenge from Republican Jesse Brown.

Democrats Julian Cyr and Kip Diggs are running against Republicans for re-election in the State Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, as Christopher Lauzon is looking to win the Cape and Islands District Senate spot while Williams Peters is challenging to become Representative for the 2nd Barnstable District.

Republican Tracy Post, Democrat Chris Flanagan, and Independent Abe Kasparian are all in the running for the 1st Barnstable District seat.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s race features Republican Dan Higgins and Democrat Rob Galibois.

Republican Tim Whelan is running for Barnstable County Sheriff against Democrat Donna Buckley.

Voters across the Bay State, not just locally, will decide the fate of key races and measures. Governor Charlie Baker is not running for re-election, meaning that either Democrat Maura Healey or Republican Geoff Diehl will be voted into the State House.

Four ballot questions have been presented on the Commonwealth ballot this year, related to taxes, dental insurance, alcohol licenses, and driver’s licenses for undocumented individuals.

More information, including interviews with candidates and details on local voting hours, can be found by clicking here.