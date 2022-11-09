You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power

Massachusetts Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power

November 9, 2022

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the upcoming transfer of power.

Healey’s election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the top office in Massachusetts.

She is also the country’s first openly lesbian candidate elected governor. Baker, who opted not to seek a third term, congratulated Healey on her win.

Baker declined to endorse the Republican candidate in the governor’s race and said he would do what he could to smooth Healey’s transition into the governor’s office.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 