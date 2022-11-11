You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: State Rep. Kip Diggs Talks Successful Reelection

November 11, 2022

HYANNIS – Cape Cod voters have reelected Kip Diggs as State Representative for the 2nd Barnstable District, a role he says he is excited to continue. 

He defeated Republican challenger William Peters.

Diggs says he looks forward to ongoing initiatives including boosts to broadband on Cape to provide competition with Comcast. 

“Our Comcast bills are going up and we need some competition down here to get these bills contained and calmed down. I mean these bills are ridiculous,” said Diggs.

He added that he and other lawmakers are also working on fuel assistance initiatives as prices continue to see record increases. 

The full interview with Diggs can be found below:

 

