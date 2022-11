HYANNIS – Election Day results from local and state races are beginning to come in.

Residents of the Bay State has elected a new governor: Democrat Maura Healey. She defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey is the first woman and first openly gay candidate to be elected governor. She’ll be taking over for Charlie Baker, who did not run for re-election.

MORE UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS THEY COME IN.