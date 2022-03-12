You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Humvee rolls over during training exercise at Joint Base Cape Cod

Breaking: Humvee rolls over during training exercise at Joint Base Cape Cod

March 12, 2022

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A Humvee reportedly overturned during a training exercise at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) around 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon. Ambulances from JBCC fire along with Bourne, Sandwich and Mashpee responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation by officials at the base.
CWN is checking with Joint Base Cape Cod for further details.

