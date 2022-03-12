JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A Humvee reportedly overturned during a training exercise at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) around 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon. Ambulances from JBCC fire along with Bourne, Sandwich and Mashpee responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation by officials at the base.
CWN is checking with Joint Base Cape Cod for further details.
Breaking: Humvee rolls over during training exercise at Joint Base Cape Cod
March 12, 2022
JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A Humvee reportedly overturned during a training exercise at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) around 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon. Ambulances from JBCC fire along with Bourne, Sandwich and Mashpee responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation by officials at the base.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito Announces Grant Funding For Cybersecurity Training
- Veterans Group Launching New Food Pantry Operations
- Falmouth Officials Address Impacts of Eversource Cable to Martha’s Vineyard
- Sunday Journal – Staying Safe Amid Ticks and Mosquitos
- Sunday Journal – Scientist Offers Insight on Sea Turtle Entanglement Data
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Winding Down COVID Helpline
- AAA: 4$ Gas Enough for Americans to Change Lifestyles
- Hyannis Sewer Work Continues on West Main St.
- Event to Support Ukraine Planned Saturday in Falmouth
- US Inflation Soared 7.9% in Past Year, a Fresh 40-Year High
- State Fire Marshal: As Clock Springs Forward, Check Alarms
- Play Ball! MLB Players Reach Deal, Salvage 162-Game Season
- State High Court Weighs Legalizing Medically Assisted Death