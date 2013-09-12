The CapeCod.com Newscenter runs and operates the news for CapeCod.com, 99.9 the Q, Cape Country 104, Cape Classical 107.5 and Ocean 104.7. Covering everything from the economy to politics and beyond, you can rely on the CapeCod.com Newscenter team to provide you unbiased news and information.
We welcome photos from our readers.
If you can take pictures safely and without interfering with stories as they happen, please send them to news@ccb-media.com.
Below are the most recent stories for the CapeCod.com Newscenter. If you’re looking for all of the stories, visit the archive.
Latest News
- Cape and Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths September 21, 2020
- Monomoy High School Confirms First Case of COVID-19 September 21, 2020
- Massachusetts Congressional Members Mourn Ginsburg’s Passing September 21, 2020
- Baker Urges Residents to Get Flu Vaccinations September 21, 2020
- Four Local Organizations Receive Realtors Grants September 21, 2020
- Meteorologist Discusses Western Wildfires Causing East Coast Haze September 21, 2020
- Health Officials Announce Fifth Human Case of EEE this Season September 21, 2020
- New Clerk, Corporators Elected at Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Annual Meeting September 20, 2020
- Oral Rabies Vaccine Baits Being Distributed Starting Monday September 20, 2020
- Massachusetts Unemployment Rate in August Down Five Percent September 20, 2020
- Monomoy School District Reports Positive COVID-19 Case at High School September 19, 2020
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87 September 19, 2020
- Cape Cod Commission and CCRTA Host Bay State Bike Month September 19, 2020