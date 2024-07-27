Homeless Prevention Council Seeks Community Support In Supply Drive For Local Students

ORLEANS – The Homeless Prevention Council is seeking community support for its 23 Backpack to School Program as it partners with Seamen’s Bank, Nauset Marine, and the Orleans Police Department to provide customized backpacks and school supplies for children in families of need in the Lower and Outer Cape.

School supplies can range from approximately $100 per child for kindergarteners to $250 per high school student, as students accumulate increasing needs such as scientific graphing calculators, putting a strain on families struggling to make ends meet.

This year, the organization aims to provide about 400 curriculum-ready packs, having distributed 368 backpacks in 2023.

Families in need are encouraged to call the HPC Office by dialing 508-255-9667 and ask for the intake coordinator.

Those interested in donating can click here to view a list of supplies or to make a donation.

Donations can be dropped at numerous collection locations including the HPC Office and all Seamen’s Bank locations.

Checks can also be sent to HPC at PO Box 828, Orleans, MA, 02653.

The deadline for accepted donations is August 18.