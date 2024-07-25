Manufacturing Issue Suspected in Vineyard Wind Blade Failure

NANTUCKET – Faulty manufacturing is suspected in the recent failure of a Vineyard Wind turbine blade that has led to fiberglass debris washing ashore on Nantucket beaches and some Cape Cod sites.

The part was manufactured at a facility in Canada by GE Verona, and now all 150 blades made by the plant are being inspected to see if other parts have been impacted.

Company officials said quality assurance should have caught the issue and they will re-examine the parts with other techniques including ultrasound. Vineyard Wind power generation and construction remains suspended while the investigation is ongoing. 24 out of 62 turbines were reportedly already installed.

In both executive and public sessions this week, Nantucket Select Board members met to discuss legal options on the situation. While the debris is non-toxic, they can be potentially sharp.

Vineyard Wind also said it is working on water tests for the island community.