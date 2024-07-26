Swim Across America Returns To Nantucket’s Jetties Beach This Weekend

NANTUCKET – The 12th Annual Swim Across America-Nantucket will take place this Saturday, July 27, as swimmers and volunteers take to Nantucket’s Jetties Beach for a charity swim benefitting cancer patients at Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket and the Mass General Cancer Center in Boston.

The swim offers a variety of different course lengths, including a Kids Splash zone.

Registration for the event opens at 6:30 am, with swimmers taking off at about 8:20, followed by breakfast and an awards ceremony.

Joining this year’s swim is Duncan Richardson, a former volunteer and later a cancer patient and beneficiary of Swim Across America, who received the immunotherapy drug Opdivo as part of his battle against stage four esophageal cancer in 2022.

“Without Opdivo – and Swim Across America funding – I wouldn’t be here today,” said Richardson. “I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to anyone who had a part in bringing this research to fruition.”

“It is hard to overstate in my cancer journey how important to my wellbeing, and that of my family, the Nantucket Cottage Hospital professionals have been,” he continued. “Their compassionate and quality care gives me, and hundreds of other residents and visitors, the most important thing you can have in battling cancer – Hope!”

A national organization with swimming events in over 24 communities, Swim Across America has raised over $100 million for cancer research and clinical trials since its founding in 1987.

Swimmers, boaters, and volunteers can sign up for the event by clicking here.