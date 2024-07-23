Steamship Authority Board Votes For Moratorium On Boat Advertising

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority Board of Governors at its July 16th meeting voted 3-to-1 in favor of not accepting any new advertisements on its passenger ferries until the board reconvenes on the issue in the future.

The vote came after controversy was sparked by an ad on a ferry that was paid for by the activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

PETA’s ad was aimed at raising awareness about whale deaths from fishing gear entanglements.

The SSA will honor existing contracts.

The move away from ship advertisements is expected to cost about $100,000 in revenue.

Barnstable representative Robert Jones said at last week’s meeting, “I don’t believe that our ship should become a battleground for different advocacy groups.” Absent of stopping the policy completely, there were concerns that any modifications could invite lawsuits.