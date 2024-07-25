Some Vehicle Inspection Deadlines Extended After RMV Outage

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the resumption of motor vehicle inspections on Wednesday, following a global outage which caused an impact last Friday.

The RMV is granting additional time for vehicle owners with failed inspections to get re-tested.

The extension is for anyone whose expiration was between July 19th and July 31st. Those owners will have until August 10th.

To find an inspection station near you, visit MAVehicleCheck.com.