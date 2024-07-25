You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Some Vehicle Inspection Deadlines Extended After RMV Outage

July 25, 2024

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the resumption of motor vehicle inspections on Wednesday, following a global outage which caused an impact last Friday.

The RMV is granting additional time for vehicle owners with failed inspections to get re-tested.

The extension is for anyone whose expiration was between July 19th and July 31st. Those owners will have until August 10th.

To find an inspection station near you, visit MAVehicleCheck.com

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


