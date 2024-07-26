Strategy To Combat Algal Blooms Gets An Update

WOODS HOLE – A new strategy has been released at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for dealing with Harmful Algal Blooms including cyanobacteria.

WHOI says these blooms are a well-established and severe threat to human health, economies and marine and freshwater ecosystems in the United States.

The new report, available here, builds upon the initial strategy that was in use from 2005 to 2015.

The key priorities include the development of more flexible and low-cost sensor technologies.

The ultimate goal of the collaborative effort with NOAA is to predict Harmful Algal Bloom impacts with sufficient lead times such that prevention, control and mitigation strategies can be effectively implemented.