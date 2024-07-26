You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest Returns this Sunday Offering Fun and Games and Highlighting Local Business

July 26, 2024

CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse joins Grady Culhane on Sunday Journal to talk about the Love Local Fest, the annual summer tradition that offers fun and games and support for local businesses of Hyannis. It runs from 11 am to 5 pm, providing space for special vendors, live music, and games for kids. Converse also talks more about the latest trends and obstacles for Cape businesses, including her perspective on the recently fully-funded Sagamore Bridge replacement project.

