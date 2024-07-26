CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse joins Grady Culhane on Sunday Journal to talk about the Love Local Fest, the annual summer tradition that offers fun and games and support for local businesses of Hyannis. It runs from 11 am to 5 pm, providing space for special vendors, live music, and games for kids. Converse also talks more about the latest trends and obstacles for Cape businesses, including her perspective on the recently fully-funded Sagamore Bridge replacement project.
Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest Returns this Sunday Offering Fun and Games and Highlighting Local Business
July 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest Returns this Sunday Offering Fun and Games and Highlighting Local Business
- Mosquito Collected In Barnstable Tests Positive For Eastern Equine Encephalitis
- Strategy To Combat Algal Blooms Gets An Update
- Swim Across America Returns To Nantucket’s Jetties Beach This Weekend
- Massachusetts Governor Signs Bill Cracking Down on Hard-to-Trace ‘Ghost Guns’
- Massachusetts Bill Would Require Businesses to Disclose Salary Range When Posting a Job
- State Housing Secretary Visits Mashpee Housing Project To Discuss Housing
- Manufacturing Issue Suspected in Vineyard Wind Blade Failure
- Changes Made To State Emergency Shelter Program
- Some Vehicle Inspection Deadlines Extended After RMV Outage
- National Guard Seeking Bids for Proposed Gun Range
- Steamship Authority Board Votes For Moratorium On Boat Advertising
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care