Video: Provincetown fire station damaged by fire



PROVINCETOWN – Fire was reported at Engine 5 firehouse in Provincetown around 2:30 PM Tuesday. The historic “barn” is located at the corner of Commercial Street and Anthony St. in the east end of town. According to reports, the fire involved exterior shingles. Crews were checking to make sure the fire had not gotten inside. The engine housed at the station was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

Photo and video by Carrie Medina Notaro/CWN



pt042324 Engine 5 station fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.