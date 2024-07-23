You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care

July 23, 2024

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital have been recognized for stroke treatment.

They have received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for ensuring stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO and President Michael Lauf said they are committed to continuous improvement and their end goal is to ensure more people on Cape Cod can experience longer, healthier lives.

Stroke is the number 5 cause of death and leading cause of disability in the U.S. 

