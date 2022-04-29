You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Toyota dealership in Bourne

BOURNE – A car crashed into Falmouth Toyota on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne about 3 AM Friday morning. Police on routine patrol came upon the scene and rendered initial aid. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Damage to the dealership was reported as minor structural and at least one parked vehicle was damaged. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

