BOURNE – A car crashed into Falmouth Toyota on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne about 3 AM Friday morning. Police on routine patrol came upon the scene and rendered initial aid. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Damage to the dealership was reported as minor structural and at least one parked vehicle was damaged. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Car crashes into Toyota dealership in Bourne
April 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
