WELLFLEET – The driver of a cement mixer was trapped after the truck reportedly snagged power lines causing a utility pole to topple. The incident happened shortly after 10 AM on Boundbrooj Island Road near the Wellfleet Transfer Station. The driver was not injured but had to wait for Eversource to cut power before exiting the vehicle. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident.
Cement mixer snags wires toppling pole in Wellfleet
April 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
