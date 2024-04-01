You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cement mixer snags wires toppling pole in Wellfleet

Cement mixer snags wires toppling pole in Wellfleet

April 1, 2024

WELLFLEET – The driver of a cement mixer was trapped after the truck reportedly snagged power lines causing a utility pole to topple. The incident happened shortly after 10 AM on Boundbrooj Island Road near the Wellfleet Transfer Station. The driver was not injured but had to wait for Eversource to cut power before exiting the vehicle. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 