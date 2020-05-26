You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Dog reportedly attacked by coyote at Herring Cove in Provincetown two days after woman was bit

May 25, 2020

A sign warns visitors at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown of the presence of coyotes.
Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – National Park Service Rangers were searching Herring Cove Beach Monday evening after reports a coyote attacked a dog around 7 PM. The condition of the dog was not immediately clear.

On Saturday, a woman reported being bitten on the ankle in an apparently unprovoked attack at the same beach.

Signs posted at the entrance to the beach warn of the presence of coyotes and urge visitors not to feed them. CWN wants to make it clear there is no indication the dog owner was feeding coyotes.

CWN is checking with National Park Service officials for further details.

