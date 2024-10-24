Longtime Southeast Massachusetts Legislator Has Died

WAREHAM – State Representative Susan Gifford has died at the age of 64.

Gifford, a Wareham resident, served the 2nd Plymouth District for nearly two decades.

Republican colleague and fellow Plymouth state rep Matt Muratore reacted by saying: “Few public servants exemplify servant leadership better than Gifford.”

“Her ability to advocate for the Commonwealth knew no bounds, and her knack for common sense and public service will forever be an example for the legislators who have the honor of serving in the General Court,” he added.

The incumbent Gifford lost the GOP primary to John Gaskey in September. Gaskey is running unopposed on November 5th. The 2nd Plymouth District includes the towns of Wareham, Carver and Middleboro.