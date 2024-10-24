You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Longtime Southeast Massachusetts Legislator Has Died

Longtime Southeast Massachusetts Legislator Has Died

October 24, 2024

Official Massachusetts Legislature photo of State Representative Susan Gifford.

WAREHAM – State Representative Susan Gifford has died at the age of 64.

Gifford, a Wareham resident, served the 2nd Plymouth District for nearly two decades.

Republican colleague and fellow Plymouth state rep Matt Muratore reacted by saying: “Few public servants exemplify servant leadership better than Gifford.”

“Her ability to advocate for the Commonwealth knew no bounds, and her knack for common sense and public service will forever be an example for the legislators who have the honor of serving in the General Court,” he added.

The incumbent Gifford lost the GOP primary to John Gaskey in September. Gaskey is running unopposed on November 5th. The 2nd Plymouth District includes the towns of Wareham, Carver and Middleboro.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


